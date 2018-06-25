× Sheriff’s officials: Man arrested for OWI, 2nd offense more than 5 times the legal limit

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is facing charges after sheriff’s officials say he registered at more than five times the legal limit in a preliminary breath test after he was stopped on I-94 at Rawson Avenue on Saturday afternoon, June 23.

According to a news release from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, Tom Dulaney, 41, registered at a .42 on the PBT.

He was stopped on Saturday afternoon around 2 p.m. after a deputy responded to a call regarding a possible OWI near I-43 and Holt. Sheriff’s officials say he failed field sobriety tests, and faces OWI, second offense and operating while revoked — misdemeanor charges.

If convicted, he could face up to one-and-a-half years in jail.

According to the MCSO news release, he was one of two repeat offenders arrested during weekend Operation Drive Sober patrols. Ten total arrests were made.