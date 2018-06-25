× White House: EU trying to ‘punish’ US workers by increasing tariffs

WASHINGTON, D.C. — White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the European Union “is trying to punish U.S. workers” by increasing tariffs on American-made products.

Sanders made the comment Monday during a press briefing. She was asked for President Donald Trump’s reaction to Harley-Davidson announcing it would shift the production of motorcycles headed for Europe from the U.S. to factories overseas. The Milwaukee-based company says it made the decision because the higher tariffs the EU is imposing on motorcycles exported from the U.S.

Sanders accused the EU of repeatedly engaging “in unfair trade practices” and that Trump is saying “enough is enough.”

The EU tariffs are retaliation for duties the Trump administration is imposing on European steel and aluminum.