WI congressman proposes getting rid of ICE; says it's 'wreaked havoc on far too many people'

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Wisconsin congressman has proposed getting rid of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

According to a news release Monday, June 25, U.S. Representative Mark Pocan, WI-02, will introduce legislation that would abolish ICE after a trip to the southern border “where he witnessed the nation’s immigration crisis.”

The release states the legislation will be introduced this week.

Pocan said the following in the release, which is also posted on his website:

“During my trip to the southern border, it was clear that ICE, and its actions of hunting down and tearing apart families, has wreaked havoc on far too many people. From conducting raids at garden centers and meatpacking plants, to breaking up families at churches and schools, ICE is tearing apart families and ripping at the moral fabric of our nation. Unfortunately, President Trump and his team of white nationalists, including Stephen Miller, have so misused ICE that the agency can no longer accomplish its goals effectively. I’m introducing legislation that would abolish ICE and crack down on the agency’s blanket directive to target and round up individuals and families. The heartless actions of this abused agency do not represent the values of our nation and the U.S. must develop a more humane immigration system, one that treats every person with dignity and respect.”

According to the release, the legislation would dismantle ICE and “create a commission to provide recommendations to Congress on how the U.S. government can implement a humane immigration enforcement system that upholds the dignity of all individuals, while transferring necessary functions to other agencies.”