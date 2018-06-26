× 2018 Cream City Classic: 1st-ever open swim in the Milwaukee River 🏊

MILWAUKEE — For the first time ever, folks will be able to swim in the Milwaukee River as part of the 2018 Cream City Classic. Announced Tuesday, June 26 by the Milwaukee Water Commons, the project has been in the works for nearly a year now.

The open swim in the Milwaukee River will take place on Saturday, August 11.

In partnership with Milwaukee Riverkeeper and Harbor District, Milwaukee Water Commons says they’ll be testing the water leading up to the event to ensure the water meets all necessary safety standards.

According to a news release, the Milwaukee River has come a long way in recent history thanks to dam removals, restored riparian buffers, MMSD’s deep tunnel, and green infrastructure installations; however, there is still work to do. This swim is meant to celebrate the progress made and foster future stewardship of the waters.

The event is officially sanctioned by US Masters Swimming and they are working with the US Coast Guard and the Milwaukee Marine Police to ensure a safe experience for swimmers, viewers, and others on the river that day. There will be lifeguards, an EMT, and safety kayakers on duty during the race as well.

“We aim to create a diverse and inclusive event and raise awareness of the disparities in our city around water recreation and education. In the future, we hope this event will raise funds to help ensure all Milwaukee neighborhoods have access to pools and swimming lessons,” the news release said.

If you’d like to sign up to be a swimmer, CLICK HERE.