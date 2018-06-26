× Brewers’ Ryan Braun kicks off SHARP Literacy ‘Summer Learning Gain Initiative’

MILWAUKEE — Once the school year ends, it can be hard to get kids to read over the summer, but a few words from a Milwaukee Brewers’ player can help!

On Tuesday, June 26, Ryan Braun kicked off the “Ryan Braun Summer Learning Gain Initiative.”

The SHARP Literacy program uses the summer break to support academic success by helping students catch up and make strides in school.

Braun announced that more than 400 students will take part in the eight-week program.

At the event, kids got to play games, eat ice cream and meet the Famous Racing Sausages.