Concrete falls onto gas main after water main break near 7th and Dakota

MILWAUKEE — We Energies crews were on scene near 7th and Dakota Tuesday, June 26 for a water main break and gas leak.

We’re told a piece of concrete fell onto a gas main as a contractor was addressing the water main break, which caused a natural gas leak.

City officials came in and shut off the water so that We Energies crews could turn off the flow of gas.

We Energies’ officials said there was a delay in starting to make repairs because water had to be pumped out of the hole. Repairs were then underway.

Thirteen customers were without natural gas service as repairs were made.

Below are photos shared by FOX6 News by a viewer: