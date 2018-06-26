× DPW officials warn of road closures during Pres. Trump’s visit, 1st day of Summerfest

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the City of Milwaukee’s Department of Public Works on Tuesday, June 26 issued an alert for Wednesday, June 27 and Thursday, June 28 during President Donald Trump’s visit.

Wednesday also marks the first day of Summerfest.

According to a news release from DPW officials, the area that will be barricaded and not accessible to vehicular traffic beginning at 11 a.m. on Wednesday is bounded by:

East Wells Street on the north. Wells Street itself will be open to thru traffic.

North Jackson Street on the east.

East Michigan Street on the south. Michigan Street itself will be open to thru traffic.

North Milwaukee Street on the west.

In addition, pedestrian traffic within this perimeter may be limited.

DPW officials said motorists should be especially aware of temporary parking restrictions on the streets above. Temporary “no parking” signs were posted and become effective at 6 a.m. on Wednesday. Vehicles not moved will be subject to a ticket and tow.

In addition, motorists should check all other streets in this area for temporary “no parking” signs. DPW officials said signs will have specific dates/times posted concerning parking rules. Vehicles parked in violation of the posted signs will be subject to a ticket and tow.

President Trump will be in Wisconsin to visit the Foxconn site in Mount Pleasant.