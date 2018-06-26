Driver arrested after running red light, striking vehicle during police pursuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- One person was taken into custody early Tuesday morning, June 26 after running a red light and striking another vehicle during a police pursuit. The driver of the vehicle that was struck suffered a broken leg.

According to police, the pursuit began around 12:15 a.m. after officers attempted to stop a reckless driver. The driver fled -- and the officer lost sight of the vehicle.

Another squad spotted the vehicle a few blocks away --still driving recklessly.

When the officer tried to stop the vehicle -- the driver blew a red light at 6th and Lapham, striking another vehicle.

The person in the vehicle that was struck was injured. The driver of the reckless vehicle complained of minor injuries and was taken into custody.

This crash comes just one day after Milwaukee police chief Alfonso Morales stood on the steps of city hall making his message loud and clear— if you are driving recklessly— Milwaukee police will chase you.

"You have an obligation, whether you have a license or not, to pull over when the police try to pull you over. Red lights and siren mean you pull over," said MPD Chief Alfonso Morales.