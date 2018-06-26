Flash Flood Watch issued for parts of southeast Wisconsin
2018 FIFA World Cup Fan Guide ⚽
Where to watch FOX6 News, Real Milwaukee during World Cup Soccer ⚽

Go storm chasing with FOX6 Weather Expert Rachael Kaye

Posted 4:03 pm, June 26, 2018, by

MILWAUKEE -- Storm chasing with FOX6 Weather Expert Rachael Kaye. Five days, 3,000 miles, one amazing ride. Join us, Thursday on FOX6 News at 10.