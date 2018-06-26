MILWAUKEE -- Storm chasing with FOX6 Weather Expert Rachael Kaye. Five days, 3,000 miles, one amazing ride. Join us, Thursday on FOX6 News at 10.
Go storm chasing with FOX6 Weather Expert Rachael Kaye
-
Flash flood watch in effect from 1 p.m. through late Tuesday night for parts of SE WI
-
Funnel clouds caught on camera in Washington Co.; NWS survey Thursday
-
FOX6 Weather Experts: Rain set to change to snow on Tuesday, Election Day in Wisconsin
-
Light snow ends, blowing snow may continue to cause slick spots on the road
-
#FoodJenga: Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen shows off their trend-inspired menu
-
-
‘People are tired:’ Another spring winter storm makes for slick roads, a busy night at Jet’s Pizza
-
‘Thick ice’ coats vehicles in Sheboygan County amid winter storm warning
-
‘So much for spring:’ Storm dumps nasty mix of ice and snow, making cleanup challenging in Cedarburg
-
Ducklings rescued from storm drain near Brookfield store
-
Rainfall totals for southeast Wisconsin from storm on Monday, May 14
-
-
Cleanup continues after spring snowstorm blasts southeast Wisconsin
-
Pictures: Severe weather rolls through SE Wisconsin, drops large hail
-
Snowfall totals for spring snow storm, April 18, 2018