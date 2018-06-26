Flash Flood Watch issued for parts of southeast Wisconsin
Governor Walker avoids criticizing President Trump over Harley-Davidson

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 21: Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker speaks during a working lunch with U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. governors at the White House June 21, 2018 in Washington, DC. Trump spoke primarily about economic issues during the meeting. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

MADISON — Gov. Scott Walker is not engaging with President Donald Trump as he criticizes Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson for moving some production overseas.

Harley said Monday it came to its decision because of retaliatory tariffs it faces in an escalating trade dispute between the U.S. and the European Union.

Walker spokeswoman Amy Hasenberg said Tuesday that the governor “believes there should be no tariffs or trade barriers as the President stated earlier this month at the G7 summit. When there’s a level playing field, American workers and businesses win.”

Walker has a deep love for Harley motorcycles and has ridden his all over Wisconsin. When he ran for president, Walker said his Secret Service code name would be “Harley.”

