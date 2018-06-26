Have a teenager at home? What teens want, how parents can use that info to form positive relationships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- When you think of teenagers, what do you think of? Moody, maybe? Sometimes parents feel like they are walking on egg shells around their teens -- but it doesn't have to be that way. Child development expert, Jessica Lahner with Carroll University, joins Real Milwaukee with some tactics for maintaining relationships with teens.

For parents to maintain good relationships with their teens, it's important for partents to understand their emotions and behaviors are largely the result of literal changes and growth in their brains.

Here's what research says about teenage development: