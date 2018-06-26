Milwaukee police investigate fatal shooting near 25th and National

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Tuesday morning, June 26 on the city's south side.

It happened near 25th and National around 4:10 a.m.

The Medical Examiner's Office confirms they were notified of one death at this location.

Witnesses tell FOX6 News the victim is an adult male. They also say they heard at least 15 gunshots.

No additional details have been released -- including the identity of the victim or the circumstances surrounding the incident.