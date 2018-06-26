Milwaukee police investigate fatal shooting near 25th and National

Flash Flood Watch issued for parts of southeast Wisconsin
Posted 6:10 am, June 26, 2018, by , Updated at 08:23AM, June 26, 2018

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Tuesday morning, June 26 on the city's south side.

It happened near 25th and National around 4:10 a.m.

Fatal shooting near 25th and National in Milwaukee

The Medical Examiner's Office confirms they were notified of one death at this location.

Witnesses tell FOX6 News the victim is an adult male. They also say they heard at least 15 gunshots.

No additional details have been released -- including the identity of the victim or the circumstances surrounding the incident.