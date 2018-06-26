Missing: Girl, 16, last seen at foster parents’ home in MN may have hitch-hiked to Milwaukee

STEVENS COUNTY — Officials with the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota need your help locating a missing 16-year-old girl — listed as missing/endangered.

Julia Gocha was last seen on June 18 at her foster parents’ home in Chokio, Minn.

It is believed she could have hitch-hiked to the Milwaukee area to meet her biological father, and she’s believed to be in his company. Attempts to locate her in Milwaukee have been unsuccessful.

Gocha is described as standing 5’2″ tall and weighing 140 pounds. She has straight, shoulder-length brown hair and hazel eyes — and a pierced left nostril.

Anyone with information is asked to contact law enforcement.