LAFAYETTE COUNTY — Officials with the National Weather Service are investigating whether a tornado may have touched down in Lafayette County on Tuesday, June 26.

The NWS said the possible touchdown happened in far northwest Lafayette County, southwest of REwey.

According to a statement from the NWS, the Platteville Fire Department reported several brief touchdowns near the county line.

Lafayette County emergency management officials headed out Tuesday to check on possible damage.

12:15pm: reports of a possible tornado touchdown in northwest Lafayette Co. earlier around 11:35am. Will update as more information is released. These storms in SW WI will move our way in the next couple of hours. https://t.co/8PEkdfmuNh pic.twitter.com/KvYjppdYw4 — FOX6 Weather (@FOX6Weather) June 26, 2018

Picture from Lafayette County Emergency Management of crop damage from earlier tornado near W. Mound Rd and Moundview Rd south of Rewey. No structural damage reported/found so far. pic.twitter.com/22XDFW6SRi — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMKX) June 26, 2018