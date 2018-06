× National Weather Service reports ‘tornado on the ground’ south of Blanchardville Tuesday

BLANCHARDVILLE, Wis. — Officials with the National Weather Service on Tuesday afternoon, June 26 reported a “tornado on the ground” south of Blanchardville — reported by the Blanchardville Fire Department.

It happened around 2:45 p.m.

Tornado Warning including Blanchardville WI until 3:15 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/CS0fmncAyG — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMKX) June 26, 2018

250pm: Confirmed tornado south of Blanchardville. Reported by fire dept. — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMKX) June 26, 2018

NWS officials are also investigating a possible tornado touchdown earlier Tuesday south of Rewey in Lafayette County.

Picture from Lafayette County Emergency Management of crop damage from earlier tornado near W. Mound Rd and Moundview Rd south of Rewey. No structural damage reported/found so far. pic.twitter.com/22XDFW6SRi — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMKX) June 26, 2018

