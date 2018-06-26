Orchard Street Press is ‘looking for new ways to minimize our environmental impact, boost sustainability’

ST. FRANCIS -- Brian spent the morning at Orchard Street Press to highlight some of Summerfest's new merchandise -- specifically the local artists that are contributing "Home Grown" gear for this year's Big Gig. Orchard Street Press is located at 4188 S Kinnickinnic Ave in St. Francis.

About Orchard Street Press (website)

At Orchard Street Press, we are always looking for new ways to minimize our environmental impact and boost sustainability.

Screen printing has always been an industry of plastisol inks (which contain PVCs, phthalates and heavy metals) and harsh solvent cleaners. We don't think it has to be, so we’re doing a few things to help break that cycle.