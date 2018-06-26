Racine police: Man wearing ‘The Punisher’ baseball cap robs Johnson Bank

RACINE — Racine police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect involved in a bank robbery. It happened at the Johnson Bank located near 5th and Main Streets Monday, June 25.

The Racine Police Department released photos of the suspect.

He’s described as a male, black, 5’6″-5’9″, 230-250 lbs. He was last seen wearing a blue Notre Dame sweatshirt, khaki shorts, white tennis shoes, a ‘The Punisher’ baseball cap and sunglasses.

Anyone with information on the bank robbery or the suspect is asked to contact the Racine Police Department at 262-886-2300 or you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward by contacting Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.