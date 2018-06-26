Watch: Cat gags after begging for salt and vinegar chips; getting a whiff 😹

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Her owner warned her she wouldn’t like it!

Video shared on Twitter by @JulsMadison shows a cat in Pennsylvania learning a lesson the hard way — gagging after getting a whiff of salt and vinegar chips.

I told my cat she wasn’t gonna like this salt and vinegar chip but she didn’t listen to me smh SHE GAGGED pic.twitter.com/W2hzsxBTJ3 — julianna (@julsmadison) June 25, 2018

In the video, you can see the cat desperately trying to grab a chip even after she was warned.

The cat wouldn’t listen — so the owner gave in — putting the chip in front of the cat.

The smell of the salt and vinegar was apparently too much for this kitty, and she started to gag.

She eventually gave up and went to bed.