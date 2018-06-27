2 arrested after short pursuit led to crash near 32nd and Wright in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Two people were arrested after a police pursuit ended in a crash early Wednesday, June 27.

The crash happened near 32nd and Wright.

Police said officers tried to stop the vehicle for reckless driving. The crash happened after a short pursuit.

The two suspects were taken to the hospital — one with serious injuries, though those injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

This happened days after Milwaukee police and city leaders (on Monday, June 25) held a news conference to talk about the MPD pursuit policy, which changed last fall.

Until last fall, Milwaukee police were only allowed to chase drivers suspected of committing a violent felony — a directive put in place in 2010 after four bystanders were killed during three separate police chases. Former police Chief Edward Flynn revised the policy after pressure from the Milwaukee Common Council and members of the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission, who were responding to public outcry over reckless drivers.

Under the new policy, officers are able to chase after reckless drivers and suspected drug dealers.