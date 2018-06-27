× 500 of 3,000 tickets still available for Brewers’ July 4 ‘Military Appreciation Game’

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Milwaukee Brewers said Wednesday, June 27 there are 500 complimentary tickets still available for families of veterans and those currently serving in the military for the Fourth of July game vs. the Minnesota Twins.

The game on July 4 at 3:10 p.m. marks the second “Military Appreciation Game” at Miller Park in 2018.

Brewers officials said in a news release 3,000 tickets were handed out in May by the Brewers for the Memorial Day matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Tickets must be reserved by Monday, July 2. You can reserve yours by CLICKING HERE. They can be picked up before the game from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in front of Miller Park.