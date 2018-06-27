850 TVs! Bucks show off new arena’s scoreboard, patio, open concourses and more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- As the completion of the Milwaukee Bucks' arena gets closer, FOX6 got an inside look at the progress on Wednesday, June 27.

Bucks' President Peter Feigin guided the media straight to the inner bowl, pointing out the huge center-hung scoreboard.

Although we didn't see the the final court, you can get an idea of what it'll look like.

Climbing stairs, the tour group reached the first open concourse.

"Part of this is the whole creation of creating a very social, open-access arena, so you can grab your food. You can belly up to drink. You can watch a game here," said Feigin.

It's really hard to miss the entertainment anywhere in the arena. There are 850 television monitors throughout.

The upper concourse offers high-end hospitality with suites and another open concourse fit for parties, wedding receptions -- you name it.

"Very rarely do upper concourses have this kind of investment, this kind of attention to detail and this kind of finishing for an arena," said Feigin.

A walk out onto the patio offers an amazing panoramic view of the city.

The opening of the arena later this year is not the end-game. It's just part of the journey as the Bucks "Own the Future."

"I think we now have the anxiety and kind of excitement of like, how do we drive attendance? How do we drive operations? How do we operate this place in just an incredibly, smooth consistency most ways," said Feigin.

The saying goes: "If you build it, they will come." Feigin says the Bucks will do what they can to make sure people come.