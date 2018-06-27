Can you help? Police searching for woman who stole from Walgreens in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD — Police in Brookfield are asking for your help to identify a suspect who stole from the Walgreens on Capitol Drive on Tuesday, June 26.

Officials say the suspect entered the store around 11:20 a.m. and stole five cans of baby formula — with a total value of $89.95.

The suspect is described as an African-American woman, standing 5’5″ to 5’7″ tall, approximately 40-50 years old. She was wearing a brown shirt, revealing numerous tattoos on her chest, and blue and white jeans with rose petals. She fled in a gold Cadillac — with a unknown driver. Officials say the rear license plate had a dark tinted cover.

If you have information that could help police in this matter, you are urged to call the Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.