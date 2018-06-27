‘Full of life:’ Adebisi Agoro, 14, who drowned in Peters Lake, remembered at his school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Dozens gathered in Milwaukee on Wednesday, June 27 to remember a young man who drowned on Peters Lake in the Town of Troy in Walworth County on Sunday, June 24. Many recalled Adebisi Agoro's love of dance and adventurous spirit.

In a packed gymnasium at Milwaukee College Prep's North Campus, a moment of silence was held in memory of Agoro.

"Adebisi was adventurous. Full of life, action. Loved to dance. Valued education," said Terrence Tyler, teacher.

"He was always there for me when I needed him. He told me he would be my security when I got famous," said Jeremiah Lyons, friend.

On Sunday, the 14-year-old died after jumping into Peters Lake. We're told he was wearing a life jacket, but it slipped off.

One by one, friends, classmates and school leaders remembered the eighth-grader at the memorial service -- some without words and others with fond memories.

"I remember how much he loved his mom's pickles. He brought me a jar and then asked me to open them so he could have some," said a friend of Agoro.

Those who didn't speak were given a chance to share memories by writing messages to the family. Then, there was an opportunity to do what Agoro loved most -- dance.

"He would have loved this," said Tyler.

Outside, there was one final tribute, with a balloon release in Agoro's honor.

"We love you Adebisi," the group cheered while released balloons.

