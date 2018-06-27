Kramp checks out recent additions to Summerfest, including the North Gate and a beer garden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Summerfest to check out the various new and recent additions to Summerfest, including the north gate and a beer garden.

Summerfest 2018 Food and Beverages:

With hundreds of menu items to choose from, Summerfest is rolling out its lineup of new foods and beverages alongside returning favorites. Five new local vendors have also been added this year – Klement’s Sausage, BelAir Cantina, Koepsell’s Kettle Corn, Cedar Crest Frozen Custard, and Little Sweetie’s Specialty Treat Wagon, while two existing vendors, Auntie Anne’s and Sil’s Mini Donuts will expand their offerings in new locations.

From Klement’s Brats, pulled pork cheese fries and frozen custard to bacon cannolis, sweet plantains, and homemade potato gnocchi in a rich cream sauce, there are over 70 new items to tempt fest-goers’ taste buds. New alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks including iced tea, sparkling water, ales, specialty beers, and cider round out the beverage menu. In addition, a second location for the Summerfest Corkscrew, featuring fine wines and beer, will be located at the new U.S. Cellular Connection Stage.

Summerfest 2018 Merchandise Line:

NEW this year, the exclusive vendor of Summerfest merchandise, The Specialized Marketing Group, Inc. (TSMGI), is rolling out nearly 40 items, prior to the festival at Summerfest.com.

The 2018 line will feature Summerfest themed specialty products, gifts, youth and adult apparel, as well as new pet products. More items will be added in the weeks to come. The models featured in the online store are local music and art educators and Summerfest fans.

Shoppers can also visit the four Summerfest Store locations on the grounds during the festival to purchase merchandise.

To order now - <a href="https: store.summerfest.com="" merchandise"="">https://store.summerfest.com/merchandise</a href="https:>