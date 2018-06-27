× ‘Looking for answers:’ More backlash over city’s response to lead crisis after HUD letter to Rep. Moore

https://gwenmoore.house.gov/uploadedfiles/hud_response-mke_clppp.pdf

MILWAUKEE — There is more backlash over the City of Milwaukee’s response to the lead crisis.

It comes from Alderman Mark Borkowski and Alderman Bob Donovan, who are speaking out after the Department of Housing and Urban Development sent a letter to Congresswoman Gwen Moore — expressing frustration and disappointment — saying much more needs to be done by City of Milwaukee officials to control lead-based paint hazards in housing.

The city faces a June 30 HUD deadline to provide a written plan to address and correct the issues in the lead program.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett’s office said the mayor is confident the deadline will be met.

Below is a statement from the Freshwater for Life Action Coalition: