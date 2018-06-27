National Weather Service confirms 2 EF-0 tornadoes in Lafayette County Tuesday

LAFAYETTE COUNTY — The National Weather Service on Wednesday, June 27 confirmed two tornadoes in Lafayette County Tuesday.

The NWS storm survey team has confirmed the 2 tornadoes in Lafayette County yesterday as EF0. One was 5 miles south of Rewey and the other 2 miles NW of Argyle. More details and pics to come. #wiwx — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMKX) June 27, 2018

The first happened around 11:30 a.m. near Rewey. The NWS rated this an EF-0, with an estimated wind speed of 70 miles-per-hour. It caused damage in a cornfield, and took down large branches. NWS officials said the path and width were TBD.

12:15pm: reports of a possible tornado touchdown in northwest Lafayette Co. earlier around 11:35am. Will update as more information is released. These storms in SW WI will move our way in the next couple of hours. https://t.co/8PEkdfmuNh pic.twitter.com/KvYjppdYw4 — FOX6 Weather (@FOX6Weather) June 26, 2018

Picture from Lafayette County Emergency Management of crop damage from earlier tornado near W. Mound Rd and Moundview Rd south of Rewey. No structural damage reported/found so far. pic.twitter.com/22XDFW6SRi — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMKX) June 26, 2018

We will head down to Lafayette county to survey the weak tornadoes that occurred today. Attached is the radar snapsot of the western Lafayette County tornado time. We've collected video/photos of the tornado and some damage, so will be documenting intensity/track. pic.twitter.com/noBkBoduxE — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMKX) June 26, 2018

The second happened around 2:30 p.m. near Argyle. The NWS rated it an EF-0, with an estimated wind speed of 80 miles-per-hour. It had a width of 47 yards, and the timing and path was TBD, NWS officials said.

Tornado Warning including Blanchardville WI until 3:15 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/CS0fmncAyG — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMKX) June 26, 2018