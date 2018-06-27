National Weather Service confirms 2 EF-0 tornadoes in Lafayette County Tuesday

LAFAYETTE COUNTY — The National Weather Service on Wednesday, June 27 confirmed two tornadoes in Lafayette County Tuesday.
The first happened around 11:30 a.m. near Rewey. The NWS rated this an EF-0, with an estimated wind speed of 70 miles-per-hour. It caused damage in a cornfield, and took down large branches. NWS officials said the path and width were TBD.
The second happened around 2:30 p.m. near Argyle. The NWS rated it an EF-0, with an estimated wind speed of 80 miles-per-hour. It had a width of 47 yards, and the timing and path was TBD, NWS officials said.