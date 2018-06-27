Oscar Mayer Wienermobile makes 4 stops in SE WI, including in Milwaukee, beginning Thursday
MILWAUKEE — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to southeast Wisconsin for a week — making a stop in Milwaukee.
A UW graduate is involved in this nationwide, year-long tour — an effort to “put a better Oscar Mayer hot dog in every hand.”
Starting Thursday, June 28, the Wienermobile will make four stops in the Milwaukee area.
Below is the event schedule:
Thursday, June 28: 12-4 p.m.
Woodman’s #37
8131 South Howell Ave
Oak Creek, WI 53154
Friday, June 29: 12-4 p.m.
Woodman’s #27
7145 120th Avenue
Kenosha, WI 53142
Saturday, June 30: 12-5 p.m.
Sams Club
7701 W. Calumet Road
Milwaukee, WI 53223
Sunday, July 1: 12-5 p.m.
Sams Club
6705 S 27th Street
Franklin, WI 53132
