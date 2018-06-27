× Oscar Mayer Wienermobile makes 4 stops in SE WI, including in Milwaukee, beginning Thursday

MILWAUKEE — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to southeast Wisconsin for a week — making a stop in Milwaukee.

A UW graduate is involved in this nationwide, year-long tour — an effort to “put a better Oscar Mayer hot dog in every hand.”

Starting Thursday, June 28, the Wienermobile will make four stops in the Milwaukee area.

Below is the event schedule:

Thursday, June 28: 12-4 p.m.

Woodman’s #37

8131 South Howell Ave

Oak Creek, WI 53154

Friday, June 29: 12-4 p.m.

Woodman’s #27

7145 120th Avenue

Kenosha, WI 53142

Saturday, June 30: 12-5 p.m.

Sams Club

7701 W. Calumet Road

Milwaukee, WI 53223

Sunday, July 1: 12-5 p.m.

Sams Club

6705 S 27th Street

Franklin, WI 53132

