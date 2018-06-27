Recognize this person? Clear photos show burglary suspect inside Pewaukee business

PEWAUKEE — Waukesha County officials are asking for the public’s help to identify a burglary suspect who’s accused of stealing from Lenarduzzi

Interiors Atelier in Pewaukee.

The sheriff’s office says the business, located on Bluemound Road near Takoma Drive, installed surveillance cameras after noticing merchandise missing from the store, occurring over the past month-and-a-half.

The cameras captured a suspect in the business on Monday, June 25 from 9:30 p.m. to 10:25 p.m. However, officials say there was no forced entry.

PHOTO GALLERY

If you have any information on the burglary or the suspect in the attached photos, you’re asked to contact the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office — ask for Detective Adent at 262-691-6038.