Silver Alert: Search underway for man, 82, missing from Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A Silver Alert has been issued for a Milwaukee man, 82, missing since noon on Wednesday, June 27.

Ali Pasha suffers from memory impairment and is believed to be on foot — or riding a bus.

He was last seen near 11th and Abert.

He is described as standing 5′ tall and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark brown jacket and tan or brown jeans. He has short black/partially gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact law enforcement.