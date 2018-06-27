“Stomp Out Hunger” in southeast Wisconsin: Bring 3, get into Summerfest free

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The first day of Summerfest is here and with it, a chance to get into the festival for FREE! FOX6 is proud to partner with Johnson Controls and the Hunger Task Force for another year of the Stomp Out Hunger campaign.

On the opening day of Summerfest, Wednesday, June 27, donate three (3) non-perishable food items between noon and 3 p.m. and you will receive one (1) free weekday admission ticket to get into Summerfest free that day. Hunger Task Force is especially in need of healthy food items, like canned peaches and pears. Note: The free admission ticket is good for admission to Summerfest on June 27 only, between the hours of noon and 3 p.m.

Donations will be accepted at the Mid-Gate Promotions Booth as well as at the North and South Gates. All donations will benefit Hunger Task Force.

Plus, you’ll have the opportunity to meet some of your favorite FOX6 personalities! They will be at the mid-gate to say hello and thank you for your donations. Come on out, say hello and help those in need this summer.

Thanks for supporting Johnson Controls Stomp Out Hunger day with FOX6!