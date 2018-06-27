× Summerfest 2018: Getting to the Big Gig…and the acts you can see while you’re there

MILWAUKEE — Wednesday, June 27 marks day one of the Big Gig. When planning your visit to Summerfest, fans have a variety of options on how to get to the festival.

The key is to plan ahead, as there are many convenient transportation choices available throughout the Greater Milwaukee area to make the Summerfest commute easy to navigate.

When arriving at Summerfest, be aware of the following security policies:

NO backpacks or bags larger than 9x10x12 will be allowed on the grounds.

will be allowed on the grounds. ALL bags are subject to inspection prior to entering

Visitors will enter the festival through metal detection and should be prepared to comply with security requirements.

Summerfest Parking Information:

Summerfest Car/Bike/Motorcycle Parking

Car: Parking lots open daily at 9:00 am. All parking is on a first-come, first-served basis. Pre-paid parking passes for specific dates during Summerfest may be purchased online. Preferred parking is $25 a day and Premier is $40 a day. There is no RV parking on the Summerfest grounds. For information on nearby RV parking please visit the Wisconsin State Fair RV park. Accessible parking spaces are available in Lot H. Vehicles must have appropriate plates or permits to park in accessible spaces.

Motorcycle: Free motorcycle parking is located near the Mid Gate and opens at 9:00 am, sponsored by Harley-Davidson®, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Bicycle: Bicycle parking is located near the Mid, North and South Gates.

Transportation options for Summerfest 2018 include:

Bus and Shuttle Service:

MCTS Freeway Flyer Service

Milwaukee County Transit System offers easy options that get you straight to the gates of Summerfest. Catch a Milwaukee County Transit System Freeway Flyer from a Park-Ride lot or take advantage of the Downtown Shuttle. You are encouraged to purchase a MCTS•CARD in advance. Get your MCTS M•CARD online here Visit MCTS online for more information and suggested routing or call (414) 344-6711 for 24-hour automated bus information.

NEW : There is a new way to pay – riders will simply board the bus and pay for their round-trip fare at ticket booths located in the Summerfest lot, prior to entering the festival. Upon making payment, riders will receive a wristband which permits them to get back on the bus to the park and ride lot. When leaving Summerfest, if a rider does not have a wristband, they must purchase a wristband at the ticket booth in the Summerfest lot. These riders must pay the full fare of $7.00 when boarding the bus to leave the grounds. One-way fares are not available

For a fast and easy way to the Summerfest Mid Gate, park at any of the following Park-Ride lots in Milwaukee and Ozaukee County and hop on a Freeway Flyer to Summerfest:

College: College Avenue, at I-94 (both lots)

Whitnall/Hales Corners : I-43, east of S. 108th Street

I-43, east of S. 108th Street State Fair Park: I-94, S. 76th and W. Kearney

Watertown Plank Road: Watertown Plank Road, west of U.S. Hwy 45

Holt: Holt Avenue, west of I-94

Loomis: Loomis Road, south of Coldspring Road

Brown Deer East: Brown Deer Road, west of I-43

Bayhore Town Center/Silver Spring: Port Washington Road, east of I-43 (extra parking on the 3rd floor of Bayshore Town Center structure)

Grafton Target/Home Depot: 60 west of I-43

Below is a list of headliners for Wednesday, June 27:

American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Imagine Dragons 7:30 p.m.

Grace VanderWaal 7:30 p.m.

BMO Harris Pavilion

Ian Anderson 10 p.m.

Miller Lite Oasis

Party Favor 8:30 p.m.

Alesso 10:15 p.m.

Harley-Davidson Roadhouse

Lil Uzi Vert 10 p.m.

Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard

Grizzly Bear 10 p.m.

U.S. Cellular Connection Stage

Walker Hayes 8 p.m.

Kane Brown 10 p.m.

Uline Warehouse

Lucky Boys Confusion 8 p.m.

The All-American Rejects 10 p.m.

Johnson Controls World Sound Stage

Caroline Rose 5:30 p.m

Waker 6:45 p.m.

Little Feather 8 p.m.

Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real 10 p.m.

JoJo’s Martini Bar

The Cougars 8 p.m.

Klement’s Sausage & Beer Garden Stage

Xeno and Joe 4 p.m.

CLICK HERE to access Summerfest’s website to check the complete lineup, take a look at admission promotions and Summerfest’s Get Around Guide — and more.