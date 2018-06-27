× Summerfest to kick off Opening Day by giving away 25,000 weekday admission tickets

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest is thanking fans in attendance on Opening Day, Wednesday, June 27 at 5:00 p.m. with a ticket giveaway.

At 5:00 p.m. Summerfest grounds crew and security staff will help thank patrons by distributing 25,000 FREE Summerfest 2018 weekday admission tickets ($14 value/ticket). Fans visiting Henry Maier Festival Park who approach a participating staff member will receive one (1) weekday admission ticket, while supplies last.

“Last year celebrating the 50th was a chance for us to look back and as we head into this year’s Big Gig, we are truly looking forward as we unveil the reimagined North End of Henry Maier Festival Park, including a new North Gate entrance, U.S. Cellular Connection Stage, and the Klement’s Sausage & Beer Garden. We care excited to have our fans experience these areas, from an easier way to get into the festival, to the tech forward U.S. Cellular Connection Stage featuring the largest video screen on the grounds, and the backyard picnic feel and acoustic music at Klement’s” said Don Smiley, President and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

Other Opening Day highlights include:

Johnson Controls “Stomp Out Hunger Day” with FOX6. All patrons arriving between noon – 3:00 p.m. who donate 3 non-perishable food items will receive 1 FREE weekday admission ticket, valid for the day and time of the promotion only. Donations will be accepted at the Mid Gate as well as the North and South Gates. All donations benefit Hunger Task Force.

The Summerfest Big Bang Fireworks will light up the sky live on the grounds at 9:30 p.m., presented by Menards and WISN-TV.

The Summerfest Parade will start at 3:00 p.m. on the south end of Henry Maier Festival Park near the American Family Insurance Amphitheater Forecourt and complete a full lap of the grounds.

The American Family Insurance House is open noon – 9:30 p.m. This innovative space offers inspiration and fun for every concert goer. The house and interactive programming allows fans to find out their inner rock star persona, design bandanas from a variety of colors and patterns, as well as the chance to relax on the second floor deck, which overlooks the festival.

Green Bay Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy will be in attendance for the official ribbon cutting of the first stop of the Lambeau Field Live exhibit at 3:00 p.m. It features versions of everything football fans love about Lambeau Field, only on a smaller scale! Touch history at the Packers Hall of Fame, shop at the Packers Pro Shop, and slip on virtual reality googles to be part of the game day action.

Imagine Dragons headlines the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, with special guest Grace VanderWaal.

Other headliners include Lil Uzi Vert, Alesso, Ian Anderson Presents Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour, Grizzly Bear, Kane Brown, The All-American Rejects, Party Favors, Walker Hayes, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real.

For more information visit Summerfest.com