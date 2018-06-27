Summerfest will take place June 27-July 1 and July 3-July 8 from noon until midnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance will take place June 27-July 1 and July 3-July 8 from noon until midnight and will be closed on Monday, July 2.

The following policies are in effect for Summerfest 2018:

All visitors and employees will enter the festival through metal detection and should be prepared to comply with other security screening requirements.

All bags will be searched upon entering.

NO BACKPACKS OF ANY SIZE are allowed inside Henry Maier Festival Park.

NO LARGE BAGS OVER 9X10X12 INCHES are allowed.

Cinch bags or small purse/clutch, maximum size 9”x10”x12” will be allowed.

If a guest brings ANY type of backpack or bag larger than 9”x10”x12”, they will be instructed to empty the contents into a clear bag provided by Summerfest. The prohibited bag may be donated or the guest can return it to their home or vehicle.

There is no storage on site for prohibited items.

Special consideration may be taken for parents with infants and those with medical needs.

Opening Day highlights include:

Johnson Controls “Stomp Out Hunger Day” with FOX6. All patrons arriving between noon – 3:00 p.m. who donate 3 non-perishable food items will receive 1 FREE weekday admission ticket, valid for the day and time of the promotion only. Donations will be accepted at the Mid Gate as well as the North and South Gates. All donations benefit Hunger Task Force.

The Summerfest Big Bang Fireworks will light up the sky live on the grounds at 9:30 p.m., presented by Menards and WISN-TV.

The Summerfest Parade will start at 3:00 p.m. on the south end of Henry Maier Festival Park near the American Family Insurance Amphitheater Forecourt and complete a full lap of the grounds.

The American Family Insurance House is open noon – 9:30 p.m. This innovative space offers inspiration and fun for every concert goer. The house and interactive programming allows fans to find out their inner rock star persona, design bandanas from a variety of colors and patterns, as well as the chance to relax on the second floor deck, which overlooks the festival.

Green Bay Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy will be in attendance for the official ribbon cutting of the first stop of the Lambeau Field Live exhibit at 3:00 p.m. It features versions of everything football fans love about Lambeau Field, only on a smaller scale! Touch history at the Packers Hall of Fame, shop at the Packers Pro Shop, and slip on virtual reality googles to be part of the game day action.

Imagine Dragons headlines the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, with special guest Grace VanderWaal.

Other headliners include Lil Uzi Vert, Alesso, Ian Anderson Presents Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour, Grizzly Bear, Kane Brown, The All-American Rejects, Party Favors, Walker Hayes, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real.

For more information visit Summerfest.com