‘The spirit of Milwaukee:’ Summerfest has been 1 man’s summer tradition for all 51 years!

MILWAUKEE — Thousands were expected to pour into Maier Festival Park on Wednesday night, June 27 — the first night of Summerfest. The Imagine Dragons and Grace VanderWaal were the headliners at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on night one.

“We spread joy throughout the country, throughout the world. Their smiles — you can just see the light on their faces,” said a woman who goes by “Sister of Contagious Joy.”

She’s been accepting hugs and tips at Summerfest since 2012.

Summerfest has been a tradition for Tony Quesada for 51 years — as long as the Big Gig has been around.

“When you pass through those doors, you’re here for the spirit of Milwaukee. There is no animosity here. There is no politics here. It’s just everybody having a great time,” said Quesada.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett welcomed visitors during the “Opening Ceremony” at Maier Festival Park with some sound advice.

“We see romances begun. We see romances ended — so behave yourselves,” said Mayor Barrett.

We found some excited for the first amphitheater concert of Summerfest 2018.

“We’re going to our first concert — the Imagine Dragons. I’m like, freaking out. I’m like, jumping out of my shoes. I’m like, ‘oh my God!'” said Amanda Baumann.

