‘We need help with a dog:’ Nearly 1 week later, Rocky, who was allegedly beaten, remains at WHS

RACINE — Officials with the Wisconsin Humane Society on Wednesday, June 27 reached out to FOX6 News for help spreading the word about Rocky, a puppy who was allegedly beaten by his former owner, Terrence Howard of Racine, who is facing charges.

Rocky was made available for adoption Friday, June 22, and nearly a week later, he remains at WHS’ Racine Campus, waiting for his match.

WHS officials acknowledged that Rocky is “not an easy dog,” as he is untrained, exuberant and a “total handful.” He deserves a loving home, and WHS officials said “the work someone puts into him will pay off tenfold.”

They noted that he will remain with WHS “for as long as it takes to find a family.”

A competency examination was ordered for Howard, 43, who faces one count of mistreatment of animals/causing death.

A competency hearing was scheduled for July 17.

Rocky was released from his law enforcement hold on June 21, and WHS officials said he was neutered and an orthopedic injury revealed in X-rays doesn’t need further treatment at this time.

WHS officials said during his stay, behavior experts have been working with Rocky on his manners. Though he’s still full of puppy energy, they said he’s very smart and an eager pupil. All he needs is a patient guardian who is committed to continuing his training.

They said despite all he’s been through, Rocky is “a happy, bouncy guy,” who “loves tossing around his plush toys and is very treat motivated.”

They noted that Rocky’s play style is still a bit rough, so he shouldn’t be going to dog parks and should be monitored while interacting one-on-one with other dogs. For the same reason, Rocky is looking for a home without small children under eight.

If you know someone who can provide him with all the training, exercise, and compassion he needs, please send them to the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus at 2706 Chicory Road.

Officials have called this case one of the worst cases of animal abuse in recent memory.

WHS officials said after Rocky’s story was shared, there was a “tremendous response” from the community and they’ve taken a lot of calls from people wondering how they can help.

According to the criminal complaint, children witnessed the beating of Rocky, and asked adults to call the police, which resulted in Howard’s arrest on June 7.

“This case really breaks our hearts. It is a cruel act of animal abuse that should have never happened to this poor dog. It shocks all of us,” said Angela Speed with WHS.

If you believe someone is abusing an animal, the Wisconsin Humane Society wants to hear from you. CLICK HERE to report abuse.