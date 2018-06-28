TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 left lanes CLOSED on I-43 NB at Hampton Ave for emergency pavement repair
Heat advisory issued for all of SE Wisconsin from noon Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday
2018 FIFA World Cup Fan Guide ⚽
Where to watch FOX6 News, Real Milwaukee during World Cup Soccer ⚽

2 left lanes closed on I-43 NB at Hampton for emergency pavement repair

Posted 8:08 am, June 28, 2018, by , Updated at 08:10AM, June 28, 2018

MILWAUKEE — WisDOT crews in conjunction with the Milwaukee County Sheriff have closed the left two lanes of I-43 northbound on the Hampton Avenue Bridge over the Milwaukee River.

Crews will make repairs to the second lane — which will require crews to do a full depth deck repair

The closures are expected to remain in place until mid-afternoon. Delays are anticipated to remain during the course of the repairs.

The northbound on-ramp at Fiebrantz is closed as well. Motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes to avoid the closures.

As always, use 511wi.gov for up to date information and travel times.