2 left lanes closed on I-43 NB at Hampton for emergency pavement repair

MILWAUKEE — WisDOT crews in conjunction with the Milwaukee County Sheriff have closed the left two lanes of I-43 northbound on the Hampton Avenue Bridge over the Milwaukee River.

Crews will make repairs to the second lane — which will require crews to do a full depth deck repair

The closures are expected to remain in place until mid-afternoon. Delays are anticipated to remain during the course of the repairs.

#Milwaukee Traffic ALERT – The 2 left lanes of I-43 NB are closed at Hampton Ave for emergency pavement repair. Delays are building, so avoid the area if possible! @WisDOTsoutheast pic.twitter.com/q6vZN2Psbt — 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) June 28, 2018

The northbound on-ramp at Fiebrantz is closed as well. Motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes to avoid the closures.

As always, use 511wi.gov for up to date information and travel times.