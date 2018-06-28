‘America is open for business:’ Pres. Trump praises groundbreaking for $10 billion Foxconn facility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT PLEASANT -- President Donald Trump and Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker grabbed a pair of golden shovels and moved piles of dirt under the hot June sun as part of a ceremonial groundbreaking for the $10 billion Foxconn Technology Group project Thursday, June 28.

They stood in front of a massive American flag held aloft by a pair of construction cranes.

"This plant will manufacture state of the art LCDs -- adding on average $3.4 billion to the state's economy every single year," said President Trump.

Today, we broke ground on a plant that will provide jobs for up to 15,000 Wisconsin Workers! As Foxconn has discovered, there is no better place to build, hire and grow than right here in the United States! pic.twitter.com/tOFFodZYvK — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2018

AMERICA IS OPEN FOR BUSINESS! https://t.co/fuRF2Z6CZl — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2018

The complex will be known as the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park. It will cover 22 million square feet. It's scheduled to open in 2020.

President Trump and Gov. Walker were joined by Foxconn CEO Terry Gou, House Speaker Paul Ryan and the first Wisconsin Foxconn employee Christopher Murdock for the ceremony.

Visions about what the Foxconn Technology Group project will mean for the future of Wisconsin and region clashed Thursday, with President Trump and Gov. Walker touting it as a transformational moment while opponents worried about pollution, congestion and false promises.

As President Trump and Gov. Walker grabbed a pair of golden shovels to ceremoniously mark the beginning of work on the plant, dozens of state and local elected officials and other dignitaries applauded.

"This will make us a brain gain state, not a brain drain state," the Republican governor said, predicting that it will transform Wisconsin as Microsoft did Washington state.

But a couple miles down the road the scene was starkly different. About 300 protesters, Democratic officeholders and candidates hoping to take on Walker in the fall gathered in a park to voice their frustrations with the project and their fear for the future.

Patrick Schelble, a 68-year-old retired nurse from Milwaukee, came to the rally carrying a sign that read "People and planet over corporate profits." He said he didn't believe the plant would produce the 13,000 promised jobs, calling it a "fantasy." But he said there was "no going back for Republicans who supported this."

Joe Dubaniewicz, 65, wore a "Make America Green Again" T-shirt. As a member of the Sierra Club, he said the environmental impacts of the plant were "not good."

"The emissions into the air are not going to be clean and they don't have a way to mitigate that," he said.

Objections to Foxconn aren't really about the project itself, "but the politics around it," said GOP Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, whose southeast Wisconsin district includes the future plant. He said protesters were trying to score political points against President Trump, Gov. Walker and other Republicans who secured the deal.

U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman, a Republican who faces tough re-election this year in his district north of the Foxconn campus, said not enough attention was being paid to the jobs that will be created, noting that Foxconn plans to employ 500 people at its headquarters in Milwaukee.

"There are people who are against any development whatsoever," Grothman said. "In general, people like the idea of more jobs."

Democratic state Rep. Dana Wachs, who dropped out of the race for governor last week, questioned whether Foxconn's changes to its initial plans for the size of the plant amounted to a contract violation.

"Governor Walker gave Foxconn a blank check with taxpayer money. Now is the time for accountability," Wachs said in a conference call.

Vos discounted concerns about changes in Foxconn's plans.

"Only in government do they say that everything has to be the way it was planned a year or two ago," Vos said. He noted that if the project size and number of people employed is smaller than originally planned, the state subsidies awarded to Foxconn will be reduced accordingly.