Argument leads to double shooting near 22nd and Locust in Milwaukee, 1 dead

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are are investigating a double shooting that happened Wednesday night, June 27. It happened around 10:37 p.m. near 22nd and Locust.

Police say a man, 29, was shot multiple times on the street and died at the scene. Another victim, a 17-year-old boy, suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital.

Police say the 29-year-old man was arguing with two subjects when he was shot. The 17 -year-old victim did not have anything to do with the initial incident.

The police are continuing to investigate and will be looking for two known subjects.