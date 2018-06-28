LIVE: President Trump delivers remarks at site of future Foxconn plant
City officials warn BIRD scooters illegal in Milwaukee; operators subject to $98 fine

Posted 12:03 pm, June 28, 2018, by

MILWAUKEE — City of Milwaukee officials are warning that motorized scooters are illegal, after BIRD introduced their scooters in Milwaukee Wednesday, June 27 “without any notice to the city.”

According to a news release, the City of Milwaukee’s Department of Public Works “received several inquiries into the legality of these motorized scooters,” and whether permits were required to operate them.

DPW officials consulted with the City Attorney’s Office, and determined these scooters “may not be lawfully operated on any public street or sidewalk in the City of Milwaukee.”

Any operator of a BIRD scooter on a city street or sidewalk is subject to a $98.80 citation for operating an unregistered motor vehicle upon a highway.