Cool Spots open at 5 MPS’ playgrounds with heat advisory set to take effect this weekend

MILWAUKEE — With temperatures rising in the Milwaukee area, and a heat advisory set to take effect for all of southeast Wisconsin from noon Friday, June 29 through 7 p.m. Saturday, June 30, “Cool Spots” at five Milwaukee Public Schools’ playgrounds opened Thursday morning.

Cool Spots, water parks and splash pads are offered as an alternative to opening fire hydrants, which is illegal.

According to a news release from City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works officials, when hydrants are opened improperly, the water rushes out uncontrolled, causing water pressure to drop in the area. Firefighters might not have enough water and pressure to put out a fire. The sudden pressure change can cause mains to break. Only a fire department, the Milwaukee Water Works and construction projects with a public works permit may open hydrants.

The Milwaukee Water Works has installed over 3,000 hydrant-locking McGard devices in areas with high repeat hydrant openings.

Improperly opened hydrants waste millions of gallons of treated water. Smashing hydrants to allow water to rush out makes a hydrant unusable and can cost over $2,000 to repair or replace.

The penalty for tampering with a hydrant is a $1,000 fine or 30 days in jail.

Report illegal hydrant opening by calling the Milwaukee Water Works Control Center at (414) 286-3710.

Previous public outreach resulted in a drop from 745 illegal openings one summer to only 11 last year.

The Milwaukee Water Works provides water from a nearby hydrant to a giant sprinkler at MPS supervised playgrounds for students ages 6-17. Cool Spots are open only during citywide heat advisories, Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Cool Spots

Ben Franklin School — 2308 W. Nash

Carmen Playfield — 7320 W. Carmen

Columbia Playfield — 1354 W. Columbia

Franklin Square — 2643 N. 13th

Green Bay — 3818 N. 8th

Available June 18 – Aug.10

MPS Recreation Wading Pools

Open June 18 through Aug. 25, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Burbank — 6035 W. Adler

Burnham — 1755 S. 32nd

Enderis — 2938 N. 72nd

Holt — 1716 W. Holt

Merrill Park– 461 N. 35th

Modrzejewski — 1020 W. Cleveland

Ohio — 974 W. Holt

All MPS sites will be closed Wednesday, July 4 for the Independence Day holiday.

Family Water Parks

Cool Waters in Greenfield Park — 2028 S. 124th St., West Allis

David F. Schulz Aquatic Center — Lincoln Park, 1301 W. Hampton Ave., Milwaukee

Pelican Cove in Kosciuszko Park

Tosa Pool at Hoyt Park (managed by Friends of Hoyt Park and Pool)

Wading pools and splash pads

Outdoor pools

Community center pools

Beaches

Boating and McKinley Marina

Canoeing and kayaking

Swimming lessons

Cooling Centers such as air-conditioned libraries, senior centers, City of Milwaukee Housing Authority sites, etc.,

are available during extreme heat. Check with the City of Milwaukee Health Department for locations.

CLICK HERE for a map of Milwaukee County splash pads, wading pools, aquatic centers, deep well pools and splash

pad/waders in pool areas.

CLICK HERE for a guide to MPS summer activities