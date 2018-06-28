‘Critical incident:’ Authorities on scene in Johnson Creek after reported retail theft in Delafield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA COUNTY/JEFFERSON COUNTY -- Waukesha County officials are assisting Jefferson County officials in Johnson Creek with a "critical incident" that happened Thursday afternoon, June 28.

According to Delafield police, officials responded to a report of a retail theft at the Kohl's store on Golf Road shortly before 2 p.m. The first responding officer located suspects attempting to get into a small rental van in front of the store.

When the officer attempted to contact the suspects, a woman fled on foot. Two male suspects were in the rental van.

Delafield police said attempts to gain compliance were unsuccessful and the male suspects in the van attempted to leave the store. Police said they fled west on Golf Road toward Highway 83, ignoring lights and sirens.

A short pursuit ensued, ending when the officer terminated it due to driver behavior and traffic conditions.

It was last seen merging into traffic on I-94 westbound from Highway 83 in Delafield.

Attempts to locate the female suspect were unsuccessful.

Waukesha County officials said this incident began in Delafield. Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Justice said the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is leading the investigation. The DOJ has offered assistance.

Authorities are now on scene of the "critical incident" in Johnson Creek.