Fruit snack attack: Fresh, fruit-forward snacks to help control kids’ hunger, keep them healthy

MILWAUKEE -- They're fresh, flavorful -- and most importantly, fun! Registered dietitian, Kerry Clifford with Fresh Thyme Farmer's Market, joins Real Milwaukee with three fruit-based summer snacks.

Summer is the perfect time to incorporate fresh fruits into your kid`s snacks. Due to an increase in physical activity during the summer, kids should be eating anywhere from 1-2 whole cups of fruit daily. A great way to get kids excited for healthy eating is to make snacks fun—and get them involved in snack prep!

Fruit Fries

HOW TO MAKE:

Purchase 6-ounce party cones and line with wax paper

Cut assorted fresh fruit sticks or buy them pre-cut at Fresh Thyme (Fruit should be cut about 4.5 inches x 5 inches).

Make fruit fries using:

Pineapple

Jicama

Cantaloupe

Watermelon

Mango

This is a great snack for adults too!

Sprinkle chili powder, lemon and salt on fries for a true South American treat

Pineapple Ring + Fruity Coconut Whip Donuts

Forget actual donuts, try these fruit-based pineapple 'donuts!'

Fresh Pineapple

Natural Rainbow Sprinkles

Freeze-dried strawberries

Chocolate chips

Blueberries

Graham Crackers

Coconut flakes

Popsicles

For especially hot days, try fresh-fruit popsicles

Layer fresh fruit in popsicle molds

Insert a wooden stick in the mold

Slowly pour lemonade into mold until fruit is covered, stopping ¼ inch from the top

Freeze for at least four hours

Tip: dip them in warm water to release the pops