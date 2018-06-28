LIVE: President Trump delivers remarks at site of future Foxconn plant
Fruit snack attack: Fresh, fruit-forward snacks to help control kids’ hunger, keep them healthy

Posted 10:37 am, June 28, 2018, by

MILWAUKEE -- They're fresh, flavorful -- and most importantly, fun! Registered dietitian, Kerry Clifford with Fresh Thyme Farmer's Market, joins Real Milwaukee with three fruit-based summer snacks.

Summer is the perfect time to incorporate fresh fruits into your kid`s snacks. Due to an increase in physical activity during the summer, kids should be eating anywhere from 1-2 whole cups of fruit daily. A great way to get kids excited for healthy eating is to make snacks fun&mdash;and get them involved in snack prep!

Fruit Fries
HOW TO MAKE:
Purchase 6-ounce party cones and line with wax paper
Cut assorted fresh fruit sticks or buy them pre-cut at Fresh Thyme (Fruit should be cut about 4.5 inches x 5 inches).

Make fruit fries using:

  • Pineapple
  • Jicama
  • Cantaloupe
  • Watermelon
  • Mango

This is a great snack for adults too!
Sprinkle chili powder, lemon and salt on fries for a true South American treat

Pineapple Ring + Fruity Coconut Whip Donuts
Forget actual donuts, try these fruit-based pineapple 'donuts!'

  • Fresh Pineapple
  • Natural Rainbow Sprinkles
  • Freeze-dried strawberries
  • Chocolate chips
  •  Blueberries
  • Graham Crackers
  • Coconut flakes

Popsicles
For especially hot days, try fresh-fruit popsicles

  • Layer fresh fruit in popsicle molds
  • Insert a wooden stick in the mold
  • Slowly pour lemonade into mold until fruit is covered, stopping ¼ inch from the top
  • Freeze for at least four hours

Tip: dip them in warm water to release the pops