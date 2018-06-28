Fruit snack attack: Fresh, fruit-forward snacks to help control kids’ hunger, keep them healthy

MILWAUKEE -- They're fresh, flavorful -- and most importantly, fun! Registered dietitian, Kerry Clifford with Fresh Thyme Farmer's Market, joins Real Milwaukee with three fruit-based summer snacks.
Summer is the perfect time to incorporate fresh fruits into your kid`s snacks. Due to an increase in physical activity during the summer, kids should be eating anywhere from 1-2 whole cups of fruit daily. A great way to get kids excited for healthy eating is to make snacks fun—and get them involved in snack prep!
Fruit Fries
HOW TO MAKE:
Purchase 6-ounce party cones and line with wax paper
Cut assorted fresh fruit sticks or buy them pre-cut at Fresh Thyme (Fruit should be cut about 4.5 inches x 5 inches).
Make fruit fries using:
- Pineapple
- Jicama
- Cantaloupe
- Watermelon
- Mango
This is a great snack for adults too!
Sprinkle chili powder, lemon and salt on fries for a true South American treat
Pineapple Ring + Fruity Coconut Whip Donuts
Forget actual donuts, try these fruit-based pineapple 'donuts!'
- Fresh Pineapple
- Natural Rainbow Sprinkles
- Freeze-dried strawberries
- Chocolate chips
- Blueberries
- Graham Crackers
- Coconut flakes
Popsicles
For especially hot days, try fresh-fruit popsicles
- Layer fresh fruit in popsicle molds
- Insert a wooden stick in the mold
- Slowly pour lemonade into mold until fruit is covered, stopping ¼ inch from the top
- Freeze for at least four hours
Tip: dip them in warm water to release the pops