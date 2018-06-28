× Gov. Walker, Foxconn, Packers plan ‘major’ economic announcement in Green Bay

MADISON — Gov. Scott Walker, the Green Bay Packers and Foxconn Technology Group’s top executive are set to make what they touting as a “major” announcement in Green Bay.

Walker’s office issued an advisory Thursday afternoon saying the governor, Packers CEO Mark Murphy and Foxconn CEO Terry Gau will make the announcement Friday morning, June 29 along the Fox River in downtown Green Bay.

The advisory promises a “major economic development announcement” but offers no other details. Walker spokeswoman Amy Hasenberg didn’t immediately reply to an email seeking more details.

Walker, House Speaker Paul Ryan and President Donald Trump were all on hand in Mount Pleasant on Thursday as Foxconn officially began construction on a new 20-million-square-foot display screen manufacturing campus.