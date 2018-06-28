Joe Richter is ready to rock: He’s a hometown artist you can see on the stage at Summerfest

MILWAUKEE -- He's performing the same festival as Imagine Dragons, Florida Georgia Line, Kesha, Foster The People and many more. It's a big moment for Milwaukee native Joe Richter. He recently released a new album titled "Revival."

About Joe Richter (website)

Joe Richter sings from the heart, emotes his truth with sweet melodies and telegraphs no pretensions in his approach to the microphone. He loves the songcraft of his musical idol Billy Joel as well as Ryan Adams. Richter’s early inspirations included Dave Matthews, John Mayer, Jack Johnson and, well, Elvis.

Richter’s songs are personal yet hold broader meaning. A song to his wife, Emily, also rings true to a world wracked with violent events.

"We look around and we hear the sound of a world so down, the pain the hurt and the fear, our love drowns it out, I love the love that I feel for you, I love the way you love me too, I can't get over you."

Richter’s first-ever full-band recording “Revival” showcases the sound he envisioned when entering the studio in 2017 with some of Milwaukee’s finest session players. Joe’s Milwaukee music pal Willy Porter lends solo guitar support on the lead single “Happy Tears” that dropped February 26th.

“I wanted to put a full band behind the music,” says Richter.