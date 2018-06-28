MADACC caring for dog found with severe burns

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) are caring for a small dog with terrible burns on his skin. MADACC says the burns on the male terrier/chi mix appear to have a grill pattern to them.

The dog needed to be sedated and have his wounds cleaned to prevent infection. MADACC says the little guy is improving daily.

PHOTO GALLERY

The dog will still need some considerable time to heal, MADACC officials say. He will be placed in a foster home until he can find his forever home.

If you’d like to donate in an effort to help, CLICK HERE.