President Trump’s visit to Wisconsin met with protest and praise

RACINE COUNTY -- There were demonstrations for and against President Donald Trump and Foxconn long before the shovels even hit the ground in RAcine County on Thursday, June 28.

Some of the protests stopped traffic, but there were still supports who went to great lengths just to get a glimpse of President Trump.

"Drastic times call for desperate measures," said Nancy Flores, Voces de la Frontera.

Voces De La Frontera led a march that ultimately blocked off the I-794 off-ramp into the Third Ward for half-an-hour.

"I obviously don't approve of the things he's doing," said Destiny Devooght, protester. "The zero-tolerance policy absolutely abhorrent."

There's a push for both immigrant rights and a call to abolish ICE.

"Refuges -- here to stay! Refugees -- here to stay," protesters chanted.

Soon after, when President Trump traveled into Racine County for his speech and groundbreaking, he was met with "Operation Shake the Ground." The coalition of groups is raising concerns about Foxconn's cost to taxpayers, air pollution and more.

"In Mount Pleasant, they could be losing their land to eminent domain. In Somers, they have declared the farmland protected area -- now changed it to industrial/commercial," said Esther with Our Wisconsin Revolution.

The loud, large groups were just as passionate as those rolling out the welcome mat.

"It was very exciting to have the opportunity to see the President and our Governor," said Tim Wegge, Burlington RV Superstore CEO.

Burlington RV Superstore CEO, Tim Wegge, and some of his employees made use of a rooftop perch overlooking the interstate, taking photos as President Trump's motorcade whizzed by.

"It went by there pretty quick," Wegge said.

While showing off a top-of-the-line, $40,000 rig, there's hope Foxconn will spur economic development in the region and impact other local businesses in a positive way.

"Well, we think it's going to mean jobs in the area," Wegge said.

Organizers of the march and protest in Milwaukee tell FOX6 News, there were no arrests.