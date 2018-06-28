‘You’ve got to stay hydrated:’ Here’s how you can beat the heat at the Big Gig

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The music and the temperatures were turned up on Thursday, June 28, the second day of Summerfest 2018 -- and it's only going to get hotter. A heat advisory takes effect at noon Friday and remains in effect until 7 p.m.

The FOX6 Weather Experts said temperatures are expected to reach into the low to middle 90s the next couple of days with heat indices in the 100s.

There are not a lot of ways to beat the heat at Maier Festival Park, but FOX6 News found one venue that has more shade than most.

If you're spending the entire day at the Big Gig, like Geri Wilder and her family, more water breaks is a must-do. If you need something colder than that, how about Hawaiian shaved ice?

"You've got to stay hydrated. That's why I drank plenty of water prior," said a Summerfest guest.

If the sun is just too much, you might want to take things inside. JoJo's Martini Lounge has a lot of shade.

"We have a huge amount of room. We are the largest shaded, covered tent on all of the Summerfest grounds," said Nicole Brenzel, JoJo's manager.

It has an estimated capacity of 3,500, according to Brenzel, which makes JoJo's even more popular when temperatures get nice and hot.

"We totally encourage people to stay hydrated in the heat. We want them to stay all night long and enjoy the fun," said Brenzel.

