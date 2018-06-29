× $10 an hour plus overtime: Packers seeking event staff for ‘Packers Experience’

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers are searching for Packers fans and community members to be a part of the four-day Packers Experience as event staff from July 26 to July 29 at Lambeau Field.

Those can work as game attendants, greeters, line managers, guest services team members and more.

Applicants should be committed, personable, articulate and proactive individuals who are comfortable being on their feet and outdoors for the majority of shifts.

Event staff will be paid $10 per hour, plus overtime pay. Applicants must be at least 16 years old.

Those interested can apply online at packersexperience.com.

The Packers Experience, presented by American Family Insurance, Bellin Health, Mills Fleet Farm and Old El Paso begins in conjunction with Packers Training Camp’s first practice on July 26.

The four-day event will feature four different areas outside of Lambeau Field full of fan activities including live music, a replica team locker room, USA Football kids’ clinics, Packers alumni question-and-answer sessions, photo stations and prizes through Packers Pass. For more information, visit packers.com/100-seasons.