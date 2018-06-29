Beat the traffic: Resurfacing project to cause overnight full closure, some ramps reopen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.

With Summerfest closed on Monday, July 2nd, the I-41/894 Resurfacing Project will have an Overnight Full Closure I-43/894 West at 76th Street for traffic switch - 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Speaking of travel to and from Summerfest, ramps to and from Summerfest in the Marquette Interchange have reopened. The ramp from I-94 East to I-43 South will reopen in mid-July so if you are headed to Summerfest and/or the Fireworks on July 3rd keep in mind that I-794 East (and the Hoan Bridge) are closed prior to the fireworks so when approaching from the west, you will need to take I-43 North to the Kilbourn Tunnel or McKinley to head to the lakefront.

When the freeway is congested you may also want to consider the options to get to Summerfest and beat the traffic:

From the West:

I-94 East to 26th Street exit or 13th Street exit to St. Paul Avenue then east to Water Street, south on Water Street to Chicago

From the South:

I-43 North to Becher Street exit east to KK, north on KK to Water Street, follow Water Street to Chicago

From the North:

South on I-43 to McKinley east on McKinley to Water Street, south on Water Street to Chicago

Summerfest has all of these details on their Website as well as transit and share ride options.