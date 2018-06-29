× BlocBoy JB added to Summerfest lineup, GoldLink performance canceled

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest officials have announce that BlocBoy JB will perform at the Miller Lite Oasis on Friday, June 29 at 10:15 p.m. — replacing GoldLink, who had to cancel his performance due to travel complications.

BlocBoy JB is an American rapper and songwriter from Memphis, Tennessee and his single “Look Alive” featuring Drake peaked at #5 on the Billboard Hot 100 Charts.

Tickets for BlocBoy JB at the Level Up Deck at the Miller Lite Oasis are available now at Summerfest.com.

Fans who previously purchased tickets to see GoldLink at the Level Up Deck will be offered a refund for their purchase via email.